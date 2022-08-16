A Chinese navy vessel has arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka, after its port call was earlier delayed due to security concerns raised by India.

The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port and was welcomed by Sri Lankan and Chinese officials on Tuesday.

The development could spark worry in India, which views China’s rising influence in the Indian Ocean with suspicion.

“The Yuan Wang 5 is a powerful tracking vessel whose significant aerial reach — reportedly around 750 kilometres — means that several ports in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh could be on China’s radar,” the Indian Express newspaper wrote.

The developments surrounding the vessel underscore the competing interests of regional giants India and China in the small island nation.

For more than a decade, Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean and along one of the busiest shipping routes has seen both countries vie for influence.

Over the years, Beijing was widely seen as having an upper hand with its free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments.

But Sri Lanka’s economic collapse proved an opportunity for India to gain greater sway, as New Delhi stepped in with massive financial and material assistance to its neighbour.

