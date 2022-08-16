WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya calm a day after violent protests over presidential declaration
Violent protests erupted in Raila Odinga's stronghold of Kisumu and parts of Nairobi on Monday after he lost his fifth bid for Kenya's presidency to Deputy President William Ruto.
Kenya calm a day after violent protests over presidential declaration
The turnout in last Tuesday’s vote dipped to 65 percent as Kenyans across the country of 65 million expressed frustration with rising prices, high unemployment and widespread corruption. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 16, 2022

Kenya is calm a day after the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga – a vote closely watched in the East African country that has been crucial to regional stability.

There were protests by Odinga supporters in some cities Monday night after chaos around the declaration as a majority of electoral commissioners alleged the process was “opaque.” 

Those commissioners, appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, gave no details about their sudden objection after an election widely seen as the most transparent ever in Kenya.

The 77-year-old Odinga, who has pursued the presidency for a quarter-century, still has made no public statement or appearance. 

His campaign has signalled it might challenge the election result in court and has seven days after the declaration to do so. The Supreme Court would have 14 days to make a ruling.

The electoral commission chairman said Ruto won with almost 50.5 percent of votes while Odinga received almost 49 percent. 

A local electoral observer group on Tuesday will release the result of its parallel tally seen as an important check on the official process.

READ MORE: Violent protests erupt in Kenya after deputy president Ruto wins election

RECOMMENDED

Odinga's campaign had expected victory after the outgoing president in a political twist backed his former rival Odinga instead of his own deputy president.

Rising prices, corruption

But the 55-year-old Ruto appealed to Kenyans by making the election about economic differences and not the ethnic ones that have long marked politics with sometimes deadly results. 

He portrayed himself as an outsider from humble beginnings defying the political dynasties of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.

The turnout in last Tuesday’s vote dipped to 65 percent as Kenyans across the country of 65 million expressed frustration with rising prices, high unemployment and widespread corruption. 

The now-wealthy Ruto himself has faced and denied multiple allegations of land grabs and other graft.

READ MORE: Key faces, talking points: What to know about Kenya's presidential election

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation