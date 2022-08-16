The top UN envoy for Yemen has said he is intensifying efforts to achieve an expanded truce between the warring parties that would hopefully lead to the start of talks on a ceasefire and preparations for resuming a Yemeni-led political process.

Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council on Monday that the agreement by the internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels on August 2 to a two-month extension of the truce continues the longest pause in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014. The truce began April 2.

He said the parties' commitment to continue negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement by October 2 also provides an opportunity to further improve the daily lives of Yemenis facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Failure to extend the truce "would lead to renewed cycles of escalation and violence," he warned in the video briefing. “Yemen urgently needs to avoid this scenario, and I call on the parties to make the choice to build the necessary confidence to avoid a return to war and to begin to build a lasting peace.”

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital, forcing the government to flee to the south and then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the United States — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs the Houthis.

'Alarming conditions persist'