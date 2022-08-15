The remains of a 2,200-year-old Roman fountain have been uncovered in northwestern Türkiye, archeologists at the ancient site of Assos say.

"According to our initial findings, we learned that it was a magnificent fountain structure," dig site head Nurettin Arslan said on Monday.

"We know of many cisterns in Assos, but this is the first time we've come across a monumental fountain structure," Arslan added.

Underlining that the excavations at Assos have continued uninterrupted for 42 years, he said the current 30-strong team were planning this season to unearth multiple cisterns added onto the ancient city's gymnasium.

"It's a very important structure in terms of urban architecture," said Aslan, who is also a professor at the Onsekiz Mart University in Canakkale province, where the ruins are located.

The fountain they discovered was in front of these Roman-era cisterns, explained the archeologist, adding that it had been seriously damaged during the Byzantine period.

"Despite this, once the initial excavation is complete, we can re-erect the existing pieces and allow visitors to grasp the scene or appearance in front of the fountain a little better," he said.

