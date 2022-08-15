WORLD
Israeli police kill Palestinian in occupied east Jerusalem
The victim, identified as Mohammad al Hasham, was shot at close range after Israeli police officers broke into his home.
The Palestine Liberation Organisation's new secretary general, Hussein al Sheikh, argued that the "criminal execution ... deserves an immediate and urgent international investigation". / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 15, 2022

The Israeli police have killed a Palestinian man in the Kafr Aqab town of occupied eastern Jerusalem.

The Palestinian victim was identified as Mohammad al Hasham, according to a statement issued by the Office of Jerusalem Governor of the Palestinian Authority on Monday, 

The statement said he was shot at close range after Israeli police officers broke into his home.

It added that Hasham's body was taken by the Israeli police but no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police claimed that the Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli officer before he was shot.

The Israeli police added they had launched a search operation in Kafr Aqab town when they entered a house suspected of possessing a weapon.

SOURCE:AA
