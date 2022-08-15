WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran denies involvement in assault on Salman Rushdie
Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses” was banned in Iran where the late Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for the author's death.
Iran denies involvement in assault on Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on Friday while attending an event in western New York. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
August 15, 2022

An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. 

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists on Monday.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said.

 “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on Friday while attending an event in western New York. 

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. 

He was likely to lose the injured eye.

RECOMMENDED

Death threats

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.

The award-winning author for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his book “The Satanic Verses”, which was condemned across the Muslim world.

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or an edict, demanding his death. 

An Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of over $3 million for the author.

READ MORE: Controversial author Salman Rushdie off ventilator

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation