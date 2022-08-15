A Turkish military delegation is set to visit the US for talks on the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar previously announced that a team will hold the third round of bilateral technical talks following up on US President Joe Biden’s pledge to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

After a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in late June with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Biden said at a news conference: "We should sell the F-16 to Turkey. I said that in December and my position hasn’t changed since then. It’s not in our interests not to sell them. We need congressional approval to get there and I think we’ll get there."

The Turkish government requested F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets, and modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

