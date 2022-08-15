The Taliban group has marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday.

"We fulfilled the obligation of jihad and liberated our country," said Niamatullah Hekmat on Monday.

He is a fighter who entered Kabul on August 15 last year just hours after then-president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Exactly a year ago, the group captured Kabul after their nationwide lightning offensive against government forces ended 20 years of US-led military invasion.

A chaotic withdrawal of foreign forces continued until August 31, with tens of thousands of people rushing to Kabul's airport hoping to be evacuated on any flight out of Afghanistan.

Images of crowds storming the airport, climbing atop aircraft – and some clinging to a departing US military cargo plane as it rolled down the runway – aired on news bulletins around the world.

READ MORE:How smouldering discontent affects the Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Authorities have so far not announced any official celebrations to mark the anniversary, but state television said it would air special programmes.

Taliban fighters, however, expressed happiness that their movement was now in power.