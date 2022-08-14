WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel strikes Syrian regime positions kills and wounds many
Israeli warplanes have carried out strikes against Syrian regime targets in the country's coastal city of Tartus and near Damascus.
Israel strikes Syrian regime positions kills and wounds many
Israel strikes Syrian regime positions kills and wounds many / TRTWorld
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 14, 2022

Israel has launched a missile attack on western and central Syria, killing three Syrian soldiers and wounding three others, the Syrian regime said in a statement.

Israeli strikes on Sunday night targeted several positions in the coastal city of Tartus and suburbs of the capital Damascus, according to the regime. 

The regime military said that the missiles were fired by fighter jets flying over Lebanon, adding that the strikes caused material damage as well.

Syria's SANA media, citing military sources, said the forces were also confronting "hostile targets" over the Qalamoun mountains near the border with Lebanon.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defence base in the area of Abu Afsa. 

It added that Iran-backed fighters are also usually at that base.

READ MORE:Syrian regime 'shoots down' Israeli missiles above Damascus

Israel's attacks

RECOMMENDED

In early July, the Syrian regime said an Israeli strike conducted from the Mediterranean Sea near the town of Al Hamadiyah, south of Tartus, had wounded two civilians.

On Friday, Israeli shelling wounded two civilians in southern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media.

Last month, an Israeli strike near Damascus killed three Syrian soldiers, regime media said. The Observatory said that strike targeted a military facility and an "Iranian weapons depot".

After the latest incident Israeli authorities told AFP news agency that they "do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah which sent thousands of fighters to fight alongside Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s forces.

In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound