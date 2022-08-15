Everyday for three hours, Noorbakhsh, in Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, turns on his personal electricity generator to water his land, where he cultivates crops like cotton and sesame.

The yield of his fields depends entirely on how much water and electricity he can acquire in a country facing droughts, rickety power infrastructure, and a flailing Taliban government.

The northern province is connected to the national power grid, which imports electricity from Central Asian countries.

When the Taliban fought US troops in the 2000s, the fighters would regularly attack electricity pylons and power lines, leaving the region in the dark for days.

As the Taliban took over Kabul last year, there was hope that the locals would at least get uninterrupted supply of electricity as a sense of some stability sets in.

However, the 51-year-old farmer is now disappointed, as the power outages in his province have prolonged in recent months, forcing him to spend more money on fuel to run his generator.

“Before the Taliban, the electricity outages occurred every other day. But now the situation is much worse, and sometimes we are without power for days. I am spending a lot of money on the generator and water pump,” Noorbakhsh told TRT World, sharing fear that he won't be able to water his as the summer peaks.

“As Afghans, we are used to spending days and nights without electricity. But my fields are thirsty; they depend on electricity for their thirst to be quenched."

"This summer was also been very hot and I need to keep a close watch on the crops, otherwise all my hard work will be wasted if the crops dry out,” he said.

More than 70 percent of the electricity consumed in Afghanistan is comes from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, and less than 20 percent is produced domestically.

The recent wave of power outages is being felt across Afghanistan, as the leadership of the Taliban struggles to provide a steady electricity supply.

In Daikundi province in central Afghanistan, 30-year-old Asghar, who owns a small shop, said he could not afford a private generator like his peers.

Although, unlike Noorbakhsh in Balkh, his district had poor power connectivity even during the previous government, the situation is getting worse.

“I have a small solar-powered battery that helps run three bulbs and is enough to charge our cell phones. I cannot afford a bigger generator, nor the fuel to operate it,” he told TRT World.

“Without power, I am unable to keep the shop open for longer hours. My daily sales have decreased a lot. Previously, I used to earn up to 6000 Afghanis ($67) a day, but now my earning has fallen to 700 Afghanis ($7),” he said.