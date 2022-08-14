The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a Türkiye-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish metropol, said.

The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's offensive. The Sormovsky was loaded with 3,050 mt of wheat and had left Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk on Friday.

Footage showed the ship crossing the Istanbul Strait and docking there, awaiting inspection.

It was the first shipment of wheat from Ukraine, which, along with Russia, accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before February 24, when Moscow launched its special operation to demilitarise its neighbour.

