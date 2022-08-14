TÜRKİYE
First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under Türkiye deal docks in Istanbul
A total of 18 ships have now departed from Ukraine over the past two weeks, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 14, 2022

The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a Türkiye-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish metropol, said.

The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's offensive. The Sormovsky was loaded with 3,050 mt of wheat and had left Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk on Friday.

Footage showed the ship crossing the Istanbul Strait and docking there, awaiting inspection.

It was the first shipment of wheat from Ukraine, which, along with Russia, accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before February 24, when Moscow launched its special operation to demilitarise its neighbour.

Avoiding severe food shortages

A total of 18 ships have now departed from Ukraine over the past two weeks, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the conflict. 

The agreement, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world. 

SOURCE:Reuters
