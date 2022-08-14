WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe suffers record wildfire destruction this year: Data
Experts say Europe’s heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought are being driven by human-induced climate crisis.
Europe suffers record wildfire destruction this year: Data
Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in several EU countries. / AA
By Elis Gjevori
August 14, 2022

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, other countries are also suffering heavily this year.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heat waves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

READ MORE:Panic grips Europe amidst heat waves, forest fires

For nearly two weeks last month, thousands of firefighters struggled to put out Slovenia's largest wildfire in its modern history.

But the worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data, followed by Romania (150,528 hectares) and Portugal (77,292 hectares).

RECOMMENDED

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The data comes after CAMS said on Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in "extreme fire danger".

"On 2022, it is already a record year, just below 2017," EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. 

In 2017, 420,913 hectares burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

"The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season," he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that "normally do not experience fires in their territory", he added.

"The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions," he added.

READ MORE:Wildfires rage across countries as Europe battles a drought

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models