Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga is leading Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed, pushing deputy president William Ruto into second place.

With just over 26 percent of votes counted, Odinga had 54 percent and Ruto had 45 percent, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed on a large screen at a national tallying center in the capital, Nairobi, at midday on Saturday.

Ruto and Odinga are in a tight race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has reached his two-term limit. Kenyatta fell out with Ruto after the last election and has endorsed Odinga.

East Africa's wealthiest nation and most vibrant democracy held presidential, parliamentary and local elections on Tuesday.

Official vote tallying has been proceeding slowly, fuelling public anxiety.

Election commission chairman Wafula Chebukati blamed party agents, who are allowed to scrutinise results forms before they are added to the final tally.

"Agents in this exercise cannot proceed ... as if we are doing a forensic audit," he told a news briefing on Friday.

"We are not moving as fast as we should. This exercise needs to be concluded as soon as possible."

Representatives from Odinga and Ruto's coalitions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Violence in previous polls