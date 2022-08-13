WORLD
Sudan floods kill dozens, thousands affected
Torrential rains and floods kill 52, injure 25 and destroy thousands of homes in North African country, state media report.
Sudan usually faces heavy rain between May and October, which cause damages to facilities and properties. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 13, 2022

Flooding caused by torrential rains in Sudan have killed at least 52 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes.

"A total of 52 people have been killed and 25 others wounded due to torrential rains and floods since the beginning of the fall season," state media reported, quoting Abdel Jalil Abdelreheem, spokesperson for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defense.

Abdelreheem said 5,345 houses had been destroyed and 2,862 damaged across Sudan. Other public facilities, shops, and agricultural lands were also damaged.

North and South Kordofan states, River Nile state, and South Darfur were among the most affected across Sudan, he noted.

Nearly 40,000 affected

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking properties, infrastructure, and crops.

In a Monday report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that around 38,000 people across Sudan had been affected by rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

About 314,500 people were affected across Sudan during the rainy season of 2021, according to OCHA.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands of displaced Sudanese wait for aid after record floods

SOURCE:AFP
