WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Drug gangs' in Mexico border cities burn vehicles, set blockades
Dozens of vehicles torched in multiple cities as gang violence hits the North American country third time in week.
'Drug gangs' in Mexico border cities burn vehicles, set blockades
The area around Tijuana city has become a battle ground between various gangs, including the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 13, 2022

The Mexican border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali along with Rosarito and Ensenada have been hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades.

The US Consulate in Tijuana on Saturday instructed its employees "to shelter in place until further notice" around midnight because of late Friday's violence.

It was the third time this week Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels. The gangs appear to be targeting stores, vehicles and innocent bystanders in response to disputes or attempts to capture gang members.

Baja California state officials said a total of 24 vehicles had been hijacked and burned at different points throughout the state: 15 in Tijuana, three in Rosarito, and two each in Mexicali, Ensenada, and Tecate.

The federal public safety department said one person was wounded in the violence and that federal, state and local forces had detained 17 suspects, including seven in Tijuana, and four each in Rosarito and Mexicali.

READ MORE:Mexico seizes 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in capital

Drug cartel violence

RECOMMENDED

Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero issued a public appeal to "organised crime," the term used in Mexico for drug cartels, to stop the growing trend of targeting innocent civilians.

"Today we are saying to the organised crime groups that are committing these crimes, that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens," Caballero said in a video, "and we also ask them to settle their debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens."

On Saturday, few people ventured out on the streets in Tijuana and many of the bus and passenger van services stopped running, leaving some residents unable to get where they were going.

"Let them fight it out among themselves, but leave us alone," said Tijuana resident Blanca Estela Fuentes, as she looked for some means of public transport. "So they kill each other, they can do whatever they want, but the public, why are we to blame?"

Later on Saturday, Caballero, the Tijuana mayor, said some bus and van routes had resumed service.

The area around Tijuana, which borders US state of California, is a lucrative drug-trafficking corridor long dominated by the Arellano Felix cartel but which has since become a battle ground between various gangs, including the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels.

READ MORE:Mexico captures FBI's 'most wanted' drug leader Rafael Caro Quintero

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models