The Mexican border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali along with Rosarito and Ensenada have been hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades.

The US Consulate in Tijuana on Saturday instructed its employees "to shelter in place until further notice" around midnight because of late Friday's violence.

It was the third time this week Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels. The gangs appear to be targeting stores, vehicles and innocent bystanders in response to disputes or attempts to capture gang members.

Baja California state officials said a total of 24 vehicles had been hijacked and burned at different points throughout the state: 15 in Tijuana, three in Rosarito, and two each in Mexicali, Ensenada, and Tecate.

The federal public safety department said one person was wounded in the violence and that federal, state and local forces had detained 17 suspects, including seven in Tijuana, and four each in Rosarito and Mexicali.

Drug cartel violence