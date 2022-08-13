At least 13 people have been killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck in eastern Pakistan.

The accident took place on a highway in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, a district in Punjab province, some 590 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.

The speeding truck overturned and rammed into the ill-fated van, which was carrying 18 passengers, including women and children, according to rescue officials.

Deadly accidents