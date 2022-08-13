WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly Pakistan highway crash leaves multiple victims
Passenger van and truck collide in Rahim Yar Khan district of eastern Punjab province, leaving 13 dead and five injured, officials say.
Deadly Pakistan highway crash leaves multiple victims
Fatal road accidents are common in the South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 13, 2022

At least 13 people have been killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck in eastern Pakistan.

The accident took place on a highway in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, a district in Punjab province, some 590 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.

The speeding truck overturned and rammed into the ill-fated van, which was carrying 18 passengers, including women and children, according to rescue officials.

Deadly accidents 

RECOMMENDED

Fatal road accidents are common in the South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards.

In June, a speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan, killing 22 passengers including women and children.

In July 202, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models