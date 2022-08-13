Myanmar's ruling junta has moved to restrict political parties from meeting foreigners or international organisations ahead of an election expected next year.

The junta-stacked Union Election Commission said on Friday that the country's 92 registered political parties would have to ask for permission if they wished to meet foreign organisations or individuals.

"Political parties need to respect the law. If they fail to do so their party's registration will be dissolved," the commission said in a statement.

The body also accused foreign embassies and international non-governmental organisations of interfering in the 2020 polls resulting in fraud.

Earlier this month, the junta extended a state of emergency by six months saying elections could only take place when the conflict-wracked country was "stable and peaceful".

It has previously said elections would be held and the state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the initial one-year timeline it announced days after the coup.

'Neither free nor fair'