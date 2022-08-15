The leopard never changes its spots, they say. A year after the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan, the jury is still out on whether the outfit—a militant movement during its first stint in power—has mellowed enough to handle the pulls and pressures of leading a country constantly under the world’s spotlight.

Some commentators and analysts claimed that the Taliban had changed and evolved but they were wrong in many ways. One aspect in which the Taliban are particularly still the same is their pursuit of international recognition. The Taliban in the ’90s had approached the United States and the United Nations to be recognised as Afghanistan’s legitimate government. Yet, their actions even then undermined their own cause. The past year of their rule has been a repeat of history.

Spokespeople of the Taliban have been reiterating the Montevideo Convention criteria for statehood, but the conditions for recognition are different. While it is true that the Taliban control a population, govern a defined territory and have a government capable of entering foreign relations, these conditions were met by Afghanistan even in the 18th century. Recognition by other states, which implies that they see the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, would require the current leadership to meet certain other conditions while countries like the US handle humanitarian issues in an unpolitical way and release the frozen funds.

The Taliban could either convince individual countries to recognise them and hope that it creates a domino effect of other countries falling suit, enact a mechanism such as a referendum or a localised ‘jirga’—an assembly of leaders—that officially announces them as a legitimate government of Afghanistan or meet the obligations of the UN charter and be handed Afghanistan’s seat at the General Assembly.

Though the Taliban as a whole demands recognition, only some among them understand that it is conditioned on meeting certain international standards. Those among the Taliban who take issue with the hypocrisy of the US and others recognising governments that far outdo the Taliban’s brutality are correct in their assessment. The difference is that those governments are either ruling powerful states themselves or are part of a powerful politico-military bloc. The Taliban do not fit into either category.

The Taliban’s closest friends seem to be hesitant in recognising them without the blessing of the US. The release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to the Taliban might be the first step of the US, as the hegemon of the world, informally recognising the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

The Taliban have time and again got close to having the frozen assets released, resources that are desperately needed to help the economy find its footing. The initial challenge was to find signatories to the funds that could legally sign off on what ought to be done with the funds. Different sectors of the US government held meetings with Afghan stakeholders to address that challenge.

It was in late February and early March that the Biden administration, after holding half of the assets pending the 9/11 victims’ claim on the funds, got close to formalising a mechanism for the release of the other half.

Though the internal issues and the recent targeting of the Al Qaeda chief in Kabul have complicated the matter of the funds release, the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan have had devastating effects, and very little genuine efforts have been made by the US to establish trust or to communicate issues directly to the Taliban. Hopelessness regarding any positive outcomes from engagement with the US is finding strength among some of the Taliban.