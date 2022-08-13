WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN: Dozens dead after heavy rains lash war-torn Yemen
Yemen lacks proper infrastructure due to ongoing civil war, which decreased the vital services provided to Yemenis and increased their suffering in times of extreme weather.
UN: Dozens dead after heavy rains lash war-torn Yemen
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until August 20, according to the agrometeorological early warning issued on August 7 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 13, 2022

At least 77 Yemenis have been killed by heavy rains and flooding in the war-torn country, the United Nations said.

"35,000 families, most of them IDPs (internally displaced people), were affected by heavy rains and flooding between 28 July and 10 August,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Friday.

OCHA said extreme weather is affecting 16 of Yemen's 22 provinces.

Extreme weather "is expected to continue until 20 August," it added.

Yemen lacks proper infrastructure due to ongoing civil war over the past eight years, which decreased the vital services provided to Yemenis and increased their suffering in times of extreme weather.

READ MORE:Rain-triggered floods turn deadly in war-torn Yemen

RECOMMENDED

Violence and instability

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa.

The Houthis remain in control of the capital, as well as wide swathes of territory, despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015 aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.

Millions suffer from hunger amid persistent famine-like conditions.

READ MORE:UN: Truce in Yemen renewed for two months

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models