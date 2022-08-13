At least 77 Yemenis have been killed by heavy rains and flooding in the war-torn country, the United Nations said.

"35,000 families, most of them IDPs (internally displaced people), were affected by heavy rains and flooding between 28 July and 10 August,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Friday.

OCHA said extreme weather is affecting 16 of Yemen's 22 provinces.

Extreme weather "is expected to continue until 20 August," it added.

Yemen lacks proper infrastructure due to ongoing civil war over the past eight years, which decreased the vital services provided to Yemenis and increased their suffering in times of extreme weather.

