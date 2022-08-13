The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House has said, insisting on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait.

A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, according to Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and an adviser to President Joe Biden.

The statement on Friday came after Beijing raged at last week's trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, launching its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island.

Taiwan has accused China of using the visit by Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected American official to visit in decades, as an excuse to kickstart drills that Taipei called a rehearsal for invasion.

Campbell said Pelosi's visit was "consistent" with Washington's existing policy and that China had "overreacted."

Beijing used the pretext to "launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region," he said. "China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilising and unprecedented."

In response to China's drills, the United States is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating its policy of "strategic ambiguity" — diplomatically recognising China while simultaneously supporting Taiwan's self-rule.

'Ambitious roadmap'