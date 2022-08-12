Despite having at least 200 years of state history and a deeply-rooted Hellenic culture, the Greek governance structure is built on anti-Türkiye rhetoric, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials have said.

Underscoring Greece's contribution to the Western civilisation via its language, technology, medicine, theatre and Olympics, an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said such contribution gave Greece a "sense of entitlement."

Greece harbouring Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members is another bone of contention between Ankara and Athens. After the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, Greece became a top destination for FETO terrorists fleeing justice.

"Athens is in a toxic, safe-haven state with the presence of terrorists from the DHKP-C, PKK and FETO. All of their locations are known," the official said, in response to a question on the refugee camp of Lavrion (Laurium) near the Greek capital.

Stressing that an EU country, in this day and age, is nurturing terrorists who have nothing to do with freedom, the official reminded that the PKK is an entity designated as a terrorist organisation not only by the EU but by the US as well.

FETO members in Greece

"There is no explanation for this, these are the groups that the Greek mentality feeds on with the logic that 'it will help me one day against Türkiye'," the senior official said.

According to the Greek press estimates, since July 15, 2016, nearly 20,000 Turkish citizens, mostly FETO members, crossed into Greece via the Aegean islands or the Meric (Evros) River.

While some of them went on to other European countries, about 9,000 of them sought political asylum in Greece itself.

