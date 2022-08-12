No one in the world privately owns as much gold as Indian households collectively—an estimated 25,000 tonnes of yellow metal valued at over $1.5 trillion by the World Gold Council.

But the Russians could soon be giving the Indians a run for their money. Or maybe gold.

Demand for the precious metal rose by a staggering 350 percent in the first half of 2022, say experts at the World Gold Council, which monitors the global market for the sector. Russians are estimated to have bought 12 tonnes of gold bars and coins since February, spooked as they were by fears over stability of the ruble following western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine in late February. US-led western nations retaliated by slapping wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.

The Russian government also actively prodded the citizens to invest in gold.

Why has demand gone up?

Since February, the demand for gold has increased and remains at a high level because the fluctuations of the ruble are hardly predictable, and the risks in the economy and political life remain very high, explains Oxana Lukicheva, analyst of commodity markets in Otkritie Investments.

On March 2, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said: "Such investments (in gold) may be a good alternative to buying currency.” In fact, at the same time the head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov called gold an "ideal alternative" to the US dollar. The US currency is volatile, exposed to risks and “is not a worthy competitor to the precious metals”, he explained.

Demand for gold bars especially increased after the introduction of serious tax breaks. Earlier, purchase of a gold bar in the bank invited a value added tax (VAT) of 20 percent. But it was impossible to get a refund of the tax when selling the bar. This extra cost made operations with bullion unprofitable for the citizens.

But in June, the 13 percent personal income tax on the profit from sale of gold bars was withdrawn as well.

How much gold is bought?

In the first five months of the current year, customers of Sberbank purchased 10.9 tonnes of gold bars, the widely read Kommersant reported. VTB reported the sale of two tonnes of gold to clients in the middle of April. More recent data from the bank was not available.

Other major banks, like RSHB, MKB and Sovcombank, also noted a "high demand for gold" in recent months but did not disclose the gross figures. PSB has sold one tonne of gold bars to clients over the past four months.

The explanatory memorandum to the bill on the abolition of VAT noted that the potential demand for the precious metal in bars among citizens may reach up to 50 tonnes per year, which is 15 percent of the country’s production.

However, according to assessments of Alina Kolpakova, head of Sokolov analytical centre, the demand might be around 10-11 tonnes per yearin small bars weighing up to 20 gm.

Who is buying?

Experts conclude that mostly the rich Russians are actively buying the precious metal, since a significant proportion of gold sold in these months was large bars. Under current conditions, a 13-kg gold bar is cheaper than several small ones of the same weight. weighing the same. "Wealthy clients often prefer to keep up to 20 percent of their portfolio in physical gold," said Evgeny Safonov, director of PSB's private capital department.