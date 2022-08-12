TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: Political process in Syria stalled by regime
Ankara gives full support to the Syrian opposition and the Negotiation Committee in the political process, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
August 12, 2022

Türkiye has been the country that has made the most efforts to find a solution to the Syrian conflict in line with the legitimate expectations of the people, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic made the statement on Friday, responding to a question about Türkiye’s approach to the Syrian conflict.

“In this context, Türkiye played a leading role in maintaining the ceasefire on the ground and establishing the Constitutional Committee through the Astana and Geneva processes, and gave full support to the opposition and the Negotiation Committee in the political process,” he said.

Bilgic expressed that the Syrian regime has been dragging the political process, adding that the views expressed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday also pointed to this.

He underlined that Türkiye continued its efforts to prepare suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees and to find a solution to the conflict in line with the roadmap set out in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

'Permanent solution'

"Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts to find a permanent solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people,” Bilgic stressed.

Türkiye’s solidarity with the Syrian people will continue, he added. 

"We have to somehow bring opposition and the regime in Syria together to reach an agreement. Otherwise, there will be no lasting peace," he stressed.

SOURCE:AA
