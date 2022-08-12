WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany suspends military mission in Mali amid diplomatic tensions
Mali's junta has denied flyover rights to a UN peacekeeping mission, causing Germany to halt its operations in the African country.
Germany suspends military mission in Mali amid diplomatic tensions
The German move comes as Mali's junta turned away from France and toward Russia in its fight against insurgents. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 12, 2022

The German defence ministry has said it had suspended most of its operations in Mali after the local military-led government denied flyover rights to a UN peacekeeping mission.

"The Malian government has once again refused to give flyover rights to a flight planned today" for the rotation of personnel on the ground, a ministry spokesman said at a regular press conference on Friday.

In response, Germany had decided to "suspend until further notice the operations of our reconnaissance forces and CH-53 (helicopter) transport flights".

"It is no longer possible to support the MINUSMA reconnaissance missions on an operational basis," the spokesman said.

Without the new troops, who were set to "replace French forces" in the process of withdrawing, "security on site is not assured" as the "remaining forces must be kept ready for security operations".

The flyover rights were refused despite assurances to the contrary from the Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara in a call with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht Thursday, the spokesman said.

READ MORE: Mali urges Macron abandon 'neocolonial and patronising' attitude

RECOMMENDED

Deteriorating relationship

The German move comes as Mali's junta turned away from France and toward Russia in its fight against insurgents.

The long-running insurgency has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The relationship between Bamako and Paris, its former colonial power and traditional ally, has deteriorated in recent months.

The arrival of Russian paramilitaries in the country on the invitation of the government was a key factor in France's decision to pull its military forces out.

The withdrawal is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

READ MORE:Mali agrees to integrate 26,000 ex-rebels into army

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models