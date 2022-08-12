Two more ships carrying food grains have left Ukrainian ports under an Ankara-brokered deal to unblock grain exports, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The Belize-flagged ship Sormovsky, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat, left the Chornomorsk port and was headed for Tekirdag in northwestern Türkiye.

It was the first shipment of wheat from Ukraine, which, along with Russia, accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before February 24, when Moscow launched what it describes as a "special military operation".

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged Star Laura, sailed from the Yuzhny port with 60,000 tonnes of corn for Iran.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Landmark deal