The Palestinian death toll from last weekend's Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza enclave has risen to 48 after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst Israeli aggression in over a year.

The death of 10-year-old Layan al Shaer at Mukassed Hospital in an Arab neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday brought the number of children killed in the Israeli attacks to 17.

Hani al-Shaer, a relative, said she was wounded in a drone attack when Israel launched a surprise attack hours before any rockets were fired from Gaza.

Palestinian Red Crescent handed her body to Gaza, where she was buried.

In all, more than 300 Palestinians were wounded over the weekend when Israel struck Gaza and Islamic Jihad group there fired hundreds of rockets in retaliation.

On Thursday, two wounded Gaza children, aged 8 and 14, were fighting for their lives in a Jerusalem hospital.

Children, 14-year-old Nayef al Awdat and 8-year-old Mohammed Abu Ktaifa were being treated in the intensive care unit at Mukassed.

Nayef, who is blind, was wounded in an Israeli air strike, while Mohammed was injured in an explosion that went off near a wedding party and killed an elderly woman, with the circumstances still unclear.

An eventual ceasefire took hold on Sunday night, bringing an end to Israeli aggression and counter-rocket strikes that started on Friday.

No Israelis were killed but around 70 were wounded, according to UN.

READ MORE: Palestine demands protection against Israel's 'unprovoked' attacks