With Sweden and Finland agreeing to cooperate on Türkiye's fight against terrorism, three countries are set to meet on August 26 at the permanent joint mechanism under the trilateral memorandum signed at NATO Madrid summit in June, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara on Thursday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden and Finland are yet to deliver their commitments arising from the memorandum and that they are yet to take any solid step on Türkiye's requests on extradition of terrorists.

On normalisation process with Armenia and ties with Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu said Türkiye is doing everything in this process very openly and transparently.

He called on Armenia to end "stalling tactics," and urged sincerity from Yerevan.

He also commented on EU relations and his country's bid to join the bloc, saying the EU would have been a global actor had it accepted Türkiye's accession bid to the bloc and taken Türkiye's recent steps together.

