Turkish military gets 1st batch of indigenously built mini-spotter drone
Measuring about a metre corner-to-corner, the quad-rotor TOGAN was developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) and features a unique flight-control system and mission planning software.
A single TOGAN platform can stay in the air for 45 minutes in a range of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles). / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 11, 2022

Turkish security forces have received their shipment of the TOGAN, an unmanned aerial mini-spotter system developed domestically, the head of the country's Presidency of Defense Industries announced.

"We continue to offer our national engineering solutions to the service of our security forces. We made the first deliveries of the TOGAN, our rotary-wing national spotter UAV, which we developed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence purposes," Ismail Demir said on Twitter on Thursday.

Measuring about a metre (3.28 feet) corner-to-corner, the quad-rotor TOGAN was developed by Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM) and features a unique flight-control system and mission planning software.

Capable of switching between missions autonomously, it provides operators with uninterrupted and long-term surveillance capabilities.

'Important delivery'

A single TOGAN platform can stay in the air for 45 minutes in a range of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

It can function effectively both day and night with 30x optical zoom and infrared image systems.

Original autopilot and computer vision software also allow the platform to autonomously track moving targets.

In a written statement, STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz said: "As STM, we are proud to make another important delivery in the field of tactical mini-UAV systems, of which we are pioneers in Türkiye."

"Our national scout UAV, the TOGAN, will see the invisible, follow the untraceable with its features. With effective day and night operation and physical target tracking capabilities, the TOGAN can also perform joint operations with STM's other UAVs," he said.

