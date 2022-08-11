US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on governments to stop backing armed groups in the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo.

He made his comments on Thursday during a trip to Rwanda, which is accused of supporting the M23, a militia group behind a recent resurgence of deadly violence in the east of the DRC.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied the allegations.

"Our position is clear: support for any armed group needs to cease. It is not a question of one group against another," Blinken said at a press conference after meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

"The basic principle is that there should not be support coming from governments and armed forces to armed groups like M23 and FDLR," he said, referring to the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

