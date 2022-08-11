Critics of the Iranian government in Washington intend to restrict President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this fall.

Lobby groups on Capitol Hill that reflect the views of the Republican Party have called on President Joe Biden's administration to deny the Iranian head of the executive branch and his entire delegation the visas they must obtain to attend meetings at UN headquarters in New York.

The underlying argument in favour of the visa restrictions is that Raisi, as deputy prosecutor of Tehran in 1988, allegedly participated in an execution commission that sentenced, according to Western estimates, some five thousand people to capital punishment on political grounds. People were deprived of their lives "without the right to appeal or a fair trial," human rights activists and critics say, pointing out that the former head of the judiciary continued his persecution in later years.

The Iranian government has rejected such accusations, stressing that only those "counterrevolutionary" activists who had staged an armed uprising had received capital punishment. But the US disagrees with the Iranian regime.

In 2019, in an era of "maximum pressure" policy under former President Donald Trump's administration, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control put Raisi's name on its sanctions lists.

For Tehran's opponents, this becomes a formal reason to demand new restrictions on the President of the Islamic Republic. The mobilisation comes from organisations affiliated with the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of a dissident left-wing radical group, as well as the Republican line.

The White House has already been called upon to respond by senators led by Tom Cotton, as well as by former Trump administration officials who expect to return to power in the post-Biden era.

The 1947 agreement between the US and the UN on the location and operation of the international organisation's headquarters imposes quite explicit obligations on Washington to ensure the rights of entry, movement and residence of those who have been invited to New York. However, the US has always had the option of saying "no" to those visitors who could hypothetically be labelled as a "threat to national security".