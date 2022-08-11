International observers have expressed concern about the spread of disinformation during the long wait for results from Kenya's election, as provisional counts point to a tight presidential race.

Observers from the Commonwealth warned on Thursday that the delay in releasing the election results was allowing disinformation to spread rapidly online.

Preliminary results broadcast by local media indicate that Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, the veteran opposition leader now backed by the ruling party, are neck-and-neck, raising the likelihood of a challenge by the losing candidate.

No presidential poll outcome has gone uncontested in Kenya since 2002, and the disputes have led to bloodshed in the past, either involving ethnic clashes or police violence.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is under pressure to deliver a free and fair poll after 2017 presidential vote was annulled due to irregularities in the counting process and mismanagement by the election body.

But with the complex process of verifying and tallying votes expected to take days, social media is swamped with disinformation about the results, with rights campaigners and civil society groups accusing both candidates' camps of sharing misleading posts.

"The time lag between the announcement of the official results by the IEBC and the provisional, and at times conflicting, results announced by the media is an area of concern," Bruce Golding, chairman of the Commonwealth Observer Group, told a press conference in Nairobi.

'Need trust in the system'