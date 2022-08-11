Greece was "uneasy" after Türkiye sent its new drill ship to the Eastern Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Greece was very uneasy," Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at a mass opening ceremony of 34 hydroelectric power plants on Thursday.

He added that Türkiye is strong with its four drilling ships and two seismic research vessels.

As part of Türkiye's strategy for hydrocarbon exploration, the fourth drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, has recently arrived at its first destination, the Yorukler-1 well offshore in the southern province of Antalya.

