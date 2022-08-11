China has defended its decision to delay a proposal by the United States and India at the UN Security Council to sanction a senior commander in a Pakistan-based militant group.

"We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case," a spokesperson for China's mission to the United Nations said on Thursday.

"Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests," they added.

India and the United States want Abdul Rauf Azhar, commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze.

The move has to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

