WORLD
4 MIN READ
Tehran rejects US claim Revolutionary Guard member plotted to kill Bolton
Iran's Foreign Ministry refuted allegations levelled by the US Justice Department that a member of the IRGC orchestrated a plot to assassinate former US national security advisor John Bolton as "baseless".
Tehran rejects US claim Revolutionary Guard member plotted to kill Bolton
Kanaani said the US is resorting to "propaganda" to "escape responsibility for numerous terrorist crimes" it has committed, while referring to the assassination of Soleimani, who was killed on January 2, 2020. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
August 11, 2022

Iran has dismissed as "baseless" and "politically motivated" charges pressed against an Iranian citizen by the US government for the alleged assassination plot against former US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called it the "continuation of the failed Iranophobic policy" and "new scenario creation" by the American judicial authorities.

He said there was "no evidence" to prove that Shahram Poursafi orchestrated a plot to assassinate the former US national security advisor, who was highly critical of Iran.

On Wednesday, the US Justice Department announced that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) faces criminal charges for allegedly trying to assassinate Bolton, "likely in retaliation" for the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq.

A statement by the Justice Department said the Iranian national was "charged by complaint," unsealed on Wednesday in the District of Columbia.

The statement, citing court documents, said Poursafi, a resident of Tehran, "attempted to arrange the murder" of Bolton, beginning in October 2021, and attempted to "pay individuals in the US $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, DC or Maryland."

“The Justice Department has the solemn duty to defend our citizens from hostile governments who seek to hurt or kill them,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the department's national security division.

If convicted, the Iranian national, who remains at large overseas, will face a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to $250,000 for "the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire."

In addition, he faces up to 15-year imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000 "for providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot."

READ MORE: US charges Iranian man in alleged plot to kill ex-Trump adviser John Bolton

RECOMMENDED

'Political goals and motives'

Iran's Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, however, refuted the allegations levelled by the US Justice Department as "baseless" with "political goals and motives".

Kanaani said the US is resorting to "propaganda" to "escape responsibility for numerous terrorist crimes" it has committed, while referring to the assassination of Soleimani, who was killed on January 2, 2020, near the Baghdad International Airport on direct orders of the then-US president.

The spokesperson said the "weaving of baseless legends" and "scenario creations" was becoming a "repeated procedure" in the American judicial system.

He warned that "any action" against Iranian citizens "on baseless allegations" will prompt Iran to take "any action within the framework of international law to defend the rights of the government and citizens."

Tensions between Iran and the US have heightened since President Joe Biden's high-profile West Asia tour last month when he signed two anti-Iran declarations.

The standoff over the 2015 nuclear deal also continues despite eight rounds of talks in Vienna since April last year, with some sticking points preventing a breakthrough.

READ MORE:Iran pledges revenge on US for Soleimani's death

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models