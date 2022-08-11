WORLD
3 MIN READ
Member of Daesh 'Beatles' charged with terrorism in UK
Aine Davis was arrested by counter-terrorism police after his arrival to the UK from Türkiye, where in 2017 a Turkish court convicted him of being a member of a terrorist organisation after he was apprehended in 2015.
Member of Daesh 'Beatles' charged with terrorism in UK
According to the Met Police, Davis was charged in accordance with a number of sections of the Terrorism Act 2000. / AA Archive
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
August 11, 2022

A member of a Daesh terror group cell nicknamed “The Beatles” has been charged with terrorism offences in Britain after being deported from Türkiye.

Aine Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command on Wednesday evening and taken to a police station in London. He was charged on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a British national has been deported from Türkiye to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while police enquiries are ongoing,” a statement from the Home Office said.

Davis is due to appear in a London court on Thursday. The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges relate to terrorism offences in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

Davis left the UK in 2013 to join Daesh in Syria, where he formed the infamous "Beatles cell" that was made up of other UK recruits.

In 2015, he was arrested by Turkish authorities in Istanbul. Davis denied being a member of the terror cell but was convicted by a Turkish court in 2017 for being a member of a terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

The "Beatles" terror cell, named for its members’ English accents, is accused of killing 27 hostages, several of whom were beheaded and videos of their grisly executions were released on the internet.

Prior to his radicalisation, Davis was a convicted drug offender who was arrested in 2006 after being found in possession of a firearm.

READ MORE:Swedish court jails woman for allowing son to fight for Daesh in Syria

READ MORE:‘Canary Caliph’: Who was the head of Daesh killed by the US?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models