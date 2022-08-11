WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in what Indian army says was a rebel attack in Kashmir
At least three Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed after they stormed a military camp in disputed Kashmir, officials say.
Several dead in what Indian army says was a rebel attack in Kashmir
The Himalayan region has been disputed by India and neighbouring Pakistan since the end of colonial rule in 1947, with both countries claiming it in full but ruling it in part. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 11, 2022

Suspected rebels have attacked an Indian army post in India-administered Kashmir, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout that came amid heightened security ahead of India's independence day celebrations.

Mukesh Singh, a senior police officer in the disputed region, said at least two assailants armed with guns and grenades attacked the camp in the remote Darhal area of southern Rajouri district early on Thursday.

The soldiers responded to the attack, triggering a gunbattle that lasted for at least three hours, Singh said.

A reinforcement of soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp as the fighting raged inside, officials said.

In addition to the five deaths, two soldiers were injured in the fighting, Singh said.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

On Wednesday, Indian police said government forces killed three rebels in Budgam district during a counterinsurgency operation.

READ MORE:How recent civilian killings alter the course of the Kashmir conflict

RECOMMENDED

Erosion of Muslims' rights

Coming just days after the third anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy by the Indian government, the attack was sandwiched between two significant dates, with India set to celebrate the 75th anniversary on Monday of independence from British colonial rule.

Many Kashmiris saw the loss of special autonomy as another step in the erosion of the rights of Muslims by India's Hindu-nationalist government.

The government rejects that, saying it would promote the region’s development by drawing it closer to the rest of the country.

The Himalayan region has been disputed by India and neighbouring Pakistan since the end of colonial rule in 1947, with both countries claiming it in full but ruling it in part.

READ MORE:Is India's foreign policy making a major shift from Pakistan to China?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models