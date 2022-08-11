Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the US dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow.

Indian steelmakers and cement manufacturers have bought Russian coal using the United Arab Emirates dirham, Hong Kong dollar, yuan and euro in recent weeks, according to customs documents separately reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

The yuan accounted for 31 percent of the non-US dollar payments for Russian coal in June and the Hong Kong dollar for 28 percent. The euro made up under a quarter and the Emirati dirham around one-sixth, the data from the trade source showed.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved payments for commodities in the Indian rupee, a move it expects to boost bilateral trade with Russia in its own currency.

India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the conflict in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

Russia became India's third-largest coal supplier in July, with imports rising by over a fifth compared with June to a record 2.06 million tonnes.