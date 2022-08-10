At least two police officers and a civilian have been killed after a protest descended into clashes between security forces and demonstrators who were demanding the president's resignation.

"Two police officers, a male and female, were mobbed to death by protesters at the east end of Freetown this morning," police spokesperson Brima Kamara told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

In addition, Reuters reported that a civilian was also killed in the violence. A hospital worker in Freetown said that dozens more had been wounded.

According to the AFP, demonstrators threw rocks and sticks at security forces, who fired tear gas in their direction.

Several protesters said the security forces had also fired live bullets.

Protesters were heard chanting "Bio must go", referring to President Julius Maada Bio, who is currently in the United Kingdom on a private visit.

Following the clashes, Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh announced a nationwide curfew.

The curfew will be in force from Wednesday afternoon till Thursday morning.

In a statement, the police said, it had arrested dozens of protestors.