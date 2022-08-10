Former US president Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.

About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James' Manhattan offices on Wednesday, Trump said he "declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," the statement said. "When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice."

As vociferous as Trump has been in defending himself in written statements and on the rally stage, legal experts said answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.

The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to become witnesses against themselves in a criminal case.

Also, in case the attorney general's investigation leads to a civil case against Trump and it goes to trial, jurors could be told that he invoked his protection against self-incrimination.

'Mob takes the Fifth'

Wednesday's events unfolded two days after FBI agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.