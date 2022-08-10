The ancient Kahta Castle in Türkiye’s southeastern Adiyaman province dating back to the Commagene period has opened its doors to visitors after 17 years.

Bearing traces of three important civilisations on the route to Mount Nemrut, the castle was closed to visitors in 2005 for security reasons and re-opened on Tuesday.

The restoration work in the castle has been completed in three stages.

"Kahta Castle underwent a long period of restoration. As part of a project, Revitalisation of the Tourism Sector in Adiyaman, a glass terrace was built inside the castle, and security strips of the walkways were completed. It is now waiting for visitors,” said governor of Adiyaman Mahmut Cuhadar.

“Kahta Castle is one of the best preserved historical castles in Türkiye. The castle is worth seeing. Our visitors will not regret it. We welcome domestic and foreign tourists here,” Cuhadar added.

Stressing that Adiyaman is a hidden paradise in tourism, he said the city has touristic potential with its various underground and overground resources.

Built by the Commagene civilisation, Kahta Castle fascinates visitors with its bazaar, mosque, dungeon, and waterways.

Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said the castle has a magnificent appearance with its bastions, inner palace structure, a prayer room and a dungeon.