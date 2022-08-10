Poland's Prime Minister has called the EU an "imperial power," suggesting that France and Germany effectively monopolise the bloc’s decision-making.

"Political practice has shown that the voice of Germany and France counts above all," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in an op-ed for German daily Die Welt on Wednesday.

"As a result, we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy, where power is held by the strongest."

He criticised Germany and its partners for ignoring Poland’s warnings as they pursued a cautious policy toward Russia.

'Geopolitical slumber'

Instead of being vigilant, "the West fell into a geopolitical slumber and preferred not to see the problem rather than face it in advance," he wrote.