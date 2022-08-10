A huge wildfire that has destroyed more than a dozen homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, some of whom had clambered onto rooftops as the blaze neared, has swept through the Gironde region of southwestern France.

More than 1,000 firefighters backed by water-bombing aircraft were fighting the fire on Wednesday.

More than 60 square kilometres have been razed and the fire is still burning out of control.

France, like the rest of Europe, is struggling with successive heatwaves and its worst drought on record.

Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least four other major ones.

The local Gironde authority described the blaze as "rampant". Firefighters said more evacuations were likely.

READ MORE: Wildfires in Europe burn second-biggest area on record