Hundreds escape DRC prison in deadly jailbreak
Out of the 872 inmates, all but 49 had escaped Kakwangura central prison in the town of Mutembo, after armed men attacked the prison leaving at least two police dead, sources say.
At least two police died and all the inmates escaped, US-based monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), said. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
August 10, 2022

More than 800 inmates have escaped from a prison in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo after gunmen staged a jailbreak in which two policemen were killed.

Armed men "attacked Kakwangura central prison in the town of Mutembo" overnight on Tuesday, Captain Antony Mualushayi, the military spokesperson in the Beni region, said.

"The initial toll, which is still provisional, is two policemen killed," he said on Wednesday, adding that an assailant had also died.

A source in the prison service, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that out of the 872 inmates, all but 49 had escaped.

Mualushayi said an "unidentified Mai-Mai group" carried out the attack. The term Mai-Mai refers to an ethnic self-defence organisation, which are legion in the DRC's troubled east.

But a respected US-based monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), said on Twitter that the suspects were the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a bloody militia that the Daesh terror group says is its regional affiliate.

At least two police died and all the inmates escaped, the KST added.

The ADF has been blamed for thousands of deaths in eastern DRC, especially in the Beni area, and for attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

The east of the DRC, a vast country the size of continental western Europe, has been unstable for decades.

Scores of armed groups roam the region, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that flared at the end of the last century.

READ MORE: Zaire militia blamed for new massacre in DRC's volatile east

READ MORE:Daesh claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break

SOURCE:AFP
