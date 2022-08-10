A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago.

A Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release on Tuesday.

The decision comes after hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the news release said.

The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr, Emmett Till’s cousin and the last living witness to Till’s August 28, 1955, abduction, said Tuesday’s announcement is “unfortunate, but predictable.”

“The prosecutor tried his best, and we appreciate his efforts, but he alone cannot undo hundreds of years of anti-Black systems that guaranteed those who killed Emmett Till would go unpunished, to this day,” Parker said in a statement.

“The fact remains that the people who abducted, tortured, and murdered Emmett did so in plain sight, and our American justice system was and continues to be set up in such a way that they could not be brought to justice for their heinous crimes.”

Another one of Till's cousins, Deborah Watts, who leads the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, said the case is an example of the freedom afforded to white women to escape accountability for making false accusations against Black men.

“She has still escaped any accountability in this case,” Watts said. “So the grand jury's decision is disappointing, but we're still going to be calling for justice for Emmett Till. It's not over.”

