Colombia has detected some $20 billion in financial operations potentially tied to money laundering over the last three and a half years.

The funds were detected through more than 20,000 suspicious activity reports flagged each year by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF), officials said on Tuesday.

"In the last few years, we've hit the accelerator and the learning curve in terms of interception of illicit funds," UIAF director Javier Gutierrez told the Reuters news agency.

The $20 billion was detected between 2019 and mid-2022, he said.

The figure is equivalent to more than six percent of Colombia's annual gross domestic product.

The UIAF has found some 570 channels through which money is laundered — including fake or inflated invoices, currency trading, exports and crypto-currencies, Gutierrez said.

READ MORE:Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president