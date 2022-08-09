Six people have died off the coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying 30 Tunisian nationals capsized.

Those drowned included three women and three children, state news agency TAP reported on Tuesday. The boat capsized as it was attempting to sail from Tunisia to Italy.

The Tunisian coast guard and navy were able to rescue 20 people, while the search for other survivors is ongoing.

