Falling water levels have raised hopes that rescuers will be able to enter a flooded Mexican mine to look for 10 trapped workers.

By Wednesday or Thursday, the water level is expected to drop to around five feet, so "divers and rescuers will be able to enter," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told media on Tuesday.

Authorities using an underwater drone equipped with a camera on Monday decided it was still too dangerous to enter the mine in Agujita in the northern state of Coahuila.

Images gathered by the drone showed obstructions and water turbulence, making it too risky to go inside, civil defence national coordinator Laura Velazquez said.

The focus so far has been on pumping out water from the 200 foot deep mine.

The water level in the shafts has fallen significantly, from more than 98 feet initially, but was still at least 32 feet deep, officials said.

READ MORE: 'Time against' Mexico in bid to rescue trapped miners

Past mining incidents