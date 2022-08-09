New Mexico police have arrested a "prime suspect" believed to be involved in two of the four murders – all South Asian Muslim men – in Albuquerque over the past nine months, killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the US state's largest city.

Authorities on Tuesday charged 51-year-old Muhammad Syed in the killings of two Muslim men and he is suspected of slaying two others.

Police tracked down a vehicle of interest in their investigation of the murders, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter.

"The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," Medina wrote.

The latest killing involved a man who was gunned down on Friday night.

Albuquerque and state authorities have been working to provide an extra police presence at mosques during prayer times as the investigation proceeded in the city, home to as many as 5,000 Muslims out of a total population of 565,000.

The ambush-style shootings of the men, who were of Pakistani or Afghan descent, have terrified Albuquerque's Muslim community.

Families went into hiding in their homes and some Pakistani students at the University of New Mexico left town out of fear.

Muslim killings

The first of the killings occurred in November. Three other men were killed over the past two weeks.