The European Commission expects Greek authorities to "thoroughly" examine allegations stemming from a spyware scandal, an EU official has said.

"Any attempt by national security services to illegally access data of citizens, including journalists and political opponents, if confirmed, is unacceptable," Anitta Hipper, the European Commission’s spokesperson on home affairs, said at the institution’s daily news briefing on Tuesday.

The remarks came after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis admitted on Monday that the National Intelligence Service (EYP) wiretapped opposition leader and former EU lawmaker Nikos Androulakis.

According to the EU executive body, it is the responsibility of member states to control their national security services and to examine breaches of fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and data protection, Hipper explained.

"The European Commission expects the national authorities to thoroughly examine any of such allegations to restore citizens' trust," she added.

READ MORE: Greece's intelligence chief resigns amid spying scandal

EU Parliament calls for action

EU lawmaker Sophie in’t Veld, who is the rapporteur of the European Parliament’s special PEGA committee probing the use of spyware by EU member states, also called for EU agencies to launch an investigation.

According to the Dutch politician, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and Europol, the bloc’s law enforcement cooperation agency, should examine the Greek surveillance scandal.