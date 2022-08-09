On August 4, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, went below $90 a barrel for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February.

Also, on the same day, the price of the global benchmark for crude oil, Brent, which is used to price other crude grades traded globally, dropped below $95.

Early in the year, oil prices rose as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine added to supply-side worries.

Brent oil reached close to its all-time high of $139 in March and since then, worries of an economic slowdown have grown.

Last week at an OPEC+ summit, the top oil-producing nations decided to increase output in September by 100,000 barrels per day (BPD), or roughly 0.1 percent of the world's oil market.

But even with that output growth rate, OPEC+ is unlikely to succeed in their target as the bloc's compliance with the production deal was already above 300 percent in June.

This indicates that most producers are already having difficulty meeting their quotas and will continue to do so, analysts say.

Dangers associated with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could also quickly raise prices back to at least $100 per barrel.

Here are some other wild cards out there that could send gas prices climbing again.

Gas shortage in Europe:

Since Russian gas giant Gazprom reduced throughput on Nord Stream 1, the most significant Russian pipeline to Germany, to just 20 percent of its capacity, natural gas prices in Europe have risen even more recently.

Additionally, the Kremlin has frequently issued subliminal threats to cut off or maintain low natural gas supply in Europe during winter.